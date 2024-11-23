Atmospheric river storm causes minor flooding in San Francisco

Some San Francisco roadways and neighborhoods experienced minor flooding Friday as the atmospheric river dumped heavy rain on the city.

Matthew Coric said he was inside his restaurant when all the sudden he noticed water rising outside.

"Water was coming over the curb already and Rainbow Grocery closed for the day because they flooded or started to flood, and the next two restaurants had water in their restaurant already," said Coric.

Two years ago during another big storm, the entire block flooded with several feet of water.

Coric told KPIX he was determined to not let that happen again, so he and some of his employees grabbed brooms and anything else they could get their hands on and ran towards the flooding.

"These two drains right here on either side of the street, we literally couldn't see them. This was up above the curb. We were just blindly scraping trying to get it unclogged until we could see the little tornado start," said Coric.

He said they were able to unclog the drain just in time to stop the water from flooding his restaurant, and that it took about 30 minutes for the water to fully recede.

While he is happy they were able to avoid another crisis, he said he wishes the city would have been monitoring the area so that he and his employees didn't have to fix it on their own.

"It flooded two years ago, and then last year the city was like high alert. They would park their trucks out here and make sure nothing happened. But now it's been two years, they forgot about us again and same thing happened," said Coric.

He said, from now on when it rains, he's going to monitor the drains himself and step in anytime he sees them getting clogged.

He recommends that others in areas where flooding happens do the same.

"If you're out on the street, anybody right, and you see the drain overflowing, I know if you can wait for the city that's great, but it might not come. Just clean it yourself or get somebody that can just to save everybody a bunch of headaches," said Coric.