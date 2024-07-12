Evacuation warning lifted for Athens Fire in rural Placer County south of Lincoln

Athens Fire in Placer County prompts evacuation warnings Athens Fire in Placer County prompts evacuation warnings 00:26

PLACER COUNTY – An evacuation warning was lifted for a fire in rural Placer County near Lincoln on Friday after burning more than 250 acres.

The incident, which was named by Cal Fire as the Athens Fire, was near the Western Placer Waste Management facility off of Athens Avenue and Fiddyment Road.

Cal Fire says the incident started as a vehicle fire that quickly spread to vegetation. A power pole and power lines were also down in the area, but Cal Fire could not confirm at this time if there was a crash.

Cal Fire said, as of 3 p.m., the wildfire was 260 acres and 50% contained.

An evacuation warning was in place for the following areas, per the Placer County Sheriff's Office: Athens Avenue east to Industrial Avenue, Industrial Avenue south to Sunset Boulevard, and Athens Avenue south to Sunset Boulevard. It was lifted just before 4 p.m.

The Athens Fire as seen from the air. Cal Fire NEU

Several roads remain closed as of 4 p.m.: Sunset Boulevard at Cincinnati Avenue, Athens Boulevard at North Foothills, and Fiddyment Road at Athens Boulevard.

Thunder Valley Casino Resort was alerted about the fire, the sheriff's office says, but the complex was not under evacuation.