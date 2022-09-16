At least 20 vehicles hit in burglary spree in American Canyon

PIX Now -- Friday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

AMERICAN CANYON, Napa County -- A series of auto-burglaries hit several neighborhoods in American Canyon early Friday morning and police were seeking residents' help in finding the thieves.

The American Canyon Police Department said most of the break-ins happened in the La Vigne neighborhood in the Via Bellagio area and in neighborhoods east of Shenandoah Park.

American Canyon Police Department

About 20 vehicles were hit, police said.

Investigators were seeking surveillance cameras footage from homes in the area, Police urged anyone with surveillance video to contact the department at 707-551-0600.