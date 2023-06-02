Arson fire causes 'major loss' of stock at Serramonte Center Target store

PIX Now -- Friday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

PIX Now -- Friday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

PIX Now -- Friday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

DALY CITY -- Authorities were searching for an arsonist Friday who ignited a fire inside the Target store at Serramonte Center, causing major damage inside the retailer.

The North County Fire Authority said six fire companies responded to calls reporting the blaze at 02:46 p.m. Thursday.

The first arriving fire company found smoke coming from the interior of the Target Store and made an aggressive attack confining the blaze to the area origin.

Fire companies remained on scene for two hours checking for fire extension, completing salvage and overhaul operations.

The occupants and employees had self-evacuated and there were no injuries to any other civilians or firefighters.

The incident has been classified as an arson fire which caused a major loss of the retailer's floor stock throughout the store.