Watch CBS News
Crime

Arrests made in Pleasanton armed robbery

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now
PIX Now 09:39

PLEASANTON - Two suspects have been arrested in connection with an East Bay robbery that crossed jurisdictions. 

On Monday, police received a report of a robbery in a Pleasanton neighborhood. 

Two men wearing ski masks got out of a black sedan and approached the victim while pointing a gun and demanding money. The victim complied and surrendered more than $1000, laptops, and other valuables. 

Officers then gathered evidence, including a surveillance video showing the suspects following the victim into Pleasanton after making a cash withdrawal from a bank in Antioch. 

An alert was sent to local agencies to keep an eye out for the car, and within hours, Pleasanton authorities were notified the car had been found in Antioch. The suspects were detained by Antioch police.

After they were positively ID'd by the victim, the suspects were arrested and taken to Santa Rita Jail.

First published on February 4, 2023 / 10:39 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.