Arrest in San Jose sextortion scheme that led to teen's suicide; FBI issues warning to parents

SAN JOSE -- A 25-year-old Reseda man has been arrested in connection with a West African financial online sextortion scheme that led to a San Jose teen's suicide.

San Jose police said Jonathan Kassi was taken into custody in Van Nuys by the Los Angeles Police Department on Dec 15th. He has been booked into Santa Clara County jail for extortion and attempted disorderly conduct – posting of a photograph or recording without consent.

On Feb 26, the San José Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force initiated an investigation of Kassi related to the financial sextortion scheme.

Investigators said the sextortion of a 17-year-old online involving photos led to the suicide of the teenage boy, Kassi sexually exploited children online utilizing the usernames "emillysmith" and "kassijonathan" on various social media applications.

Detectives believe there could be additional victims due to the suspect's criminal pattern and use of social media to target minors.

On Monday, federal law enforcement officials warned an explosion of "sextortion" cases targeting teenagers and young boys.

Federal investigators said the cases have been linked to at least 12 suicides nationwide this year.

"The FBI has seen a horrific increase in reports of financial sextortion schemes targeting minor boys—and the fact is that the many victims who are afraid to come forward are not even included in those numbers," said FBI Director Christopher Wray in a new release.

"The FBI is here for victims, but we also need parents and caregivers to work with us to prevent this crime before it happens and help children come forward if it does. Victims may feel like there is no way out—it is up to all of us to reassure them that they are not in trouble, there is hope, and they are not alone."

In the past year, authorities have received more than 7,000 reports related to sextortion and confirmed around 3,000 minor victims in the country, the Justice Department said.

Investigators said financial sextortion schemes occur in online environments where young people feel most comfortable—using common social media sites, gaming sites, or video chat applications that feel familiar and safe.

On these platforms, online predators often use fake female accounts and target minor males between 14 to 17 years old, but the FBI has interviewed victims as young as 10 years old.

Through deception, predators convince the young person to produce an explicit video or photo. Once predators acquire the images, they threaten to release the compromising material unless the victim sends money or gift cards.

Often the predators demand payment through a variety of peer-to-peer payment applications. In many cases, however, predators release the images even if payments are made.

The shame, fear, and confusion that victims feel when they are caught in this cycle often prevents them from asking for help or reporting the abuse.

"This is a growing crisis and we've seen sextortion completely devastate children and families," said Michelle DeLaune, CEO of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.