Update: At least 1 arrested after wanted fugitive barricaded in Stockton police standoff

STOCKTON -- One person has been taken into custody at a Stockton home where a wanted suspect was believed to be barricaded inside of a home.

At around 6:20 p.m., CBS News Sacramento reported the primary suspect in the incident was taken into custody. Deputies have not released the identity of the person who was arrested.

The incident unfolded at around 2:45 p.m. at a home at 211 Carlton Avenue where a vehicle crashed into the front of the home. According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, the suspect was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and evading law enforcement with disregard for public safety.

Deputies have been heard on loudspeaker ordering two people, "Rudolph" and "Chelsea" to come out of the home with their hands raised. The statement also included: "Make sure you don't hurt anyone and do what the officers tell you to do."

According to records, Chelsea Shweiger is the name of one of the home's listed residents. A woman was in custody in the back of the sheriff's vehicle but deputies have not confirmed the identity of the woman.

Three roads in the area have been closed and people are urged to avoid the area, according to the Sheriff's Office.