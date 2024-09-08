Armed suspect wounded in San Jose police shooting

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose shot a suspect Sunday night after arriving to a scene where a man was reportedly firing shots outside a business.

Officers were sent to the 4200 block of Senter Road just before 9:30 p.m. after multiple calls came in reporting a person actively shooting a firearm. Police also said callers reported that a person had been shot.

Officers arrived on scene and located the suspect who was still armed, they said, resulting in at least one officer discharging their firearm and shooting them. The suspect was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Another shooting victim was dropped off at a local hospital and was suffering life-threatening injuries.

San Jose Police have not released any further information at this time.