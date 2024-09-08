Watch CBS News
Crime

Armed suspect wounded in San Jose police shooting

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose shot a suspect Sunday night after arriving to a scene where a man was reportedly firing shots outside a business.

Officers were sent to the 4200 block of Senter Road just before 9:30 p.m. after multiple calls came in reporting a person actively shooting a firearm. Police also said callers reported that a person had been shot.

Officers arrived on scene and located the suspect who was still armed, they said, resulting in at least one officer discharging their firearm and shooting them. The suspect was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Another shooting victim was dropped off at a local hospital and was suffering life-threatening injuries.

San Jose Police have not released any further information at this time.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.