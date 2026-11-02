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Are you registered to vote for the 2026 midterms in California? Here's how to check

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
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Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

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California residents who want to vote in the 2026 midterms but who are not sure if they are registered can check online on the Secretary of State's website or call their county elections office. 

Here's what to know about how to check your registration ahead of Tuesday's election.

How to know if you're registered to vote in California

To check your voter registration status, use the Secretary of State's online search toolcall your county elections office or check online through its website. 

Has the voter registration deadline passed in California? 

The voter registration deadline in California is 15 days before an election. For the 2026 midterms, the voter registration deadline was Oct. 19. However, people can "conditionally" register after the deadline, during the days leading up to and on Election Day.

How to register to vote in California

People eligible to vote in California can register online, by mail, or in person before the registration deadline. The Secretary of State has a website for online registration at registertovote.ca.gov.

To register by mail, a voter registration application can be picked up at a library, Department of Motor Vehicles, elections office or U.S. Post Office. Once filled out, it must be mailed or dropped off in person 15 days before an election.

State law also allows a person to register to vote on the same day as the election. A person seeking to register on Election Day should bring an acceptable form of identification. 

How often do you need to register to vote in California?

Voters typically only need to register once, and they will be able to vote in local and state elections. Re-registration is needed in the following scenarios: 

  • Change of name 
  • Change of political party preference
  • Change of California address

County election office contact information

AlamedaAlameda County Elections Office website  or (510) 272-6933
Alpine(530) 694-2281
Amador(209) 223-6465
Butte(530) 552-3400, option 1
Calaveras(209) 754-6376
Colusa(530) 458-0500
Contra CostaContra Costa County website or (925) 335-7800
Del Norte(707) 464-7216
El Dorado(530) 621-7480
Fresno(559) 600-8683
Glenn(530) 934-6414
Humboldt(707) 445-7481
Imperial(442) 265-1060
Inyo(760) 878-0224
Kern(661) 868-3590
Kings(559) 852-4401
Lake(707) 263-2372
Lassen(530) 251-8217
Los Angeles(800) 815-2666
Madera(559) 675-7720
Marin(415) 473-6456
Mariposa(209) 966-2007
Mendocino(707) 234-6819
Merced(209) 385-7541
Modoc(530) 233-6200
Mono(760) 932-5537
Monterey(831) 796-1499
Napa(707) 253-4321
Nevada(530) 265-1298
OrangeOrange County website or (714) 567-7600
Placer(530) 886-5650
Plumas(530) 283-6256
Riverside(951) 486-7200
Sacramento(916) 875-6451
San Benito(831) 636-4016
San Bernardino

(909) 387-8300

San DiegoSan Diego County website or (858) 565-5800
San FranciscoSan Francisco County website or (415) 554-4375
San Joaquin(209) 468-8683
San Luis Obispo(805) 781-5228
San MateoSan Mateo County website or (650) 312-5222
Santa Barbara(805) 568-2200
Santa Clara(408) 299-8683
Santa Cruz(831) 454-2060
ShastaShasta County website or (530) 225-5730
Sierra(530) 289-3295
Siskiyou(530) 842-8084
Solano(707) 784-6675
Sonoma(707) 565-6800
Stanislaus(209) 525-5200
Sutter(530) 822-7122
Tehama(530) 527-8190
Trinity(530) 623-1220
Tulare(559) 839-2100
Tuolumne(209) 533-5570
Ventura(805) 654-2664
Yolo(530) 666-8133
Yuba(530) 749-7855

Credit: California Secretary of State's Office

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