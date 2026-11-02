Are you registered to vote for the 2026 midterms in California? Here's how to check

California residents who want to vote in the 2026 midterms but who are not sure if they are registered can check online on the Secretary of State's website or call their county elections office.

Here's what to know about how to check your registration ahead of Tuesday's election.

How to know if you're registered to vote in California

To check your voter registration status, use the Secretary of State's online search tool, call your county elections office or check online through its website.

Has the voter registration deadline passed in California?

The voter registration deadline in California is 15 days before an election. For the 2026 midterms, the voter registration deadline was Oct. 19. However, people can "conditionally" register after the deadline, during the days leading up to and on Election Day.

How to register to vote in California

People eligible to vote in California can register online, by mail, or in person before the registration deadline. The Secretary of State has a website for online registration at registertovote.ca.gov.

To register by mail, a voter registration application can be picked up at a library, Department of Motor Vehicles, elections office or U.S. Post Office. Once filled out, it must be mailed or dropped off in person 15 days before an election.

State law also allows a person to register to vote on the same day as the election. A person seeking to register on Election Day should bring an acceptable form of identification.

How often do you need to register to vote in California?

Voters typically only need to register once, and they will be able to vote in local and state elections. Re-registration is needed in the following scenarios:

Change of name

Change of political party preference

Change of California address

County election office contact information

Credit: California Secretary of State's Office