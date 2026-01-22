Youth arrested as deputies investigate gun, ammunition found at Aptos High School

Authorities in Santa Cruz County said they have arrested a juvenile in connection with an altercation near Aptos High School as they continue to investigate the recent discovery of a gun and ammunition on campus.

On Sunday, a bag containing the items was found at the school. A mask was also found near the bag.

Deputies said following the discovery, a comprehensive search of the campus and surrounding areas was conducted with the help of a bomb-detection K-9 team and bomb squad.

"Over the past 72 hours, the Sheriff's Office has taken extensive steps to ensure the safety of students, staff, and the surrounding community," the agency said in an update on Wednesday.

Investigators said they confirmed a physical altercation involving firearms took place near campus during winter break, outside of school hours. Authorities were able to identify a suspect and make an arrest.

According to deputies, the individual arrested was a juvenile and was not an Aptos High School student.

The sheriff's office said investigators believe there is a "strong possibility" that the firearm found on campus is connected to the winter break altercation, but have not ruled out other possibilities.

Authorities have increased their presence at schools throughout Santa Cruz County since the gun and ammunition were found. The sheriff's office said additional patrols and coordination with schools and regional law enforcement would continue until investigators are confident of no ongoing threat.