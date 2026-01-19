Firearm, ammunition found in bag on Aptos High School campus

Authorities in Santa Cruz County said they would increase patrols at schools, after a firearm and ammunition were found on a high school campus over the weekend.

The sheriff's office said someone found the items inside a bag at Aptos High School in Aptos on Sunday. A mask was also found near the bag.

Deputies said the item was reported immediately and an investigation is underway. After the items were discovered, deputies conducted a search of the campus and surrounding areas with the help of a bomb-detection K-9 unit and a bomb squad.

"The safety of students, staff, the campus, and the greater Santa Cruz County community is our highest priority. We are actively coordinating with multiple law enforcement and public safety agencies to ensure there is no ongoing threat," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Deputies said they have notified neighboring agencies about the incident and are working to increase staffing and law enforcement presence at the county's high schools this week. The sheriff's office said it is also working with the Pajaro Valley Unified School District.

Aptos High School serves about 1,500 students in Aptos, Corralitos, Watsonville and surrounding communities.