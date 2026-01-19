Watch CBS News
Firearm, ammunition found in bag on Aptos High School campus

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

Authorities in Santa Cruz County said they would increase patrols at schools, after a firearm and ammunition were found on a high school campus over the weekend.

The sheriff's office said someone found the items inside a bag at Aptos High School in Aptos on Sunday. A mask was also found near the bag.

Deputies said the item was reported immediately and an investigation is underway. After the items were discovered, deputies conducted a search of the campus and surrounding areas with the help of a bomb-detection K-9 unit and a bomb squad.

"The safety of students, staff, the campus, and the greater Santa Cruz County community is our highest priority. We are actively coordinating with multiple law enforcement and public safety agencies to ensure there is no ongoing threat," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Deputies said they have notified neighboring agencies about the incident and are working to increase staffing and law enforcement presence at the county's high schools this week. The sheriff's office said it is also working with the Pajaro Valley Unified School District.

Aptos High School serves about 1,500 students in Aptos, Corralitos, Watsonville and surrounding communities.

