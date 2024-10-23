Aptera co-CEO talks about company's solar vehicle

It's a new twist on travel. No gas or plug is required. All the car needs is a tankful of sunshine.

Called the Aptera, the two-seat, three-wheeled car looks more like a futuristic plane.

Chris Anthony, Aptera's co-CEO, said the car, priced at about $35,000, is all about efficiency.

"There's combustible vehicles, there's electrical vehicles, but there's no vehicle that creates its fuel throughout the day," Anthony said.

The global solar vehicle market is just revving up, from $450 million in 2024 to $2.5 billion in 2030.

The Aptera, which is scheduled to roll out next year, is covered in solar panels that the company says can generate enough energy to drive 40 miles per day. For longer drives, it can be charged like a regular electric car.

Stephen Zoepf, a former Department of Transportation official and Stanford researcher said that while the cars are a step in the right direction, they may not be ready for primetime just yet.

"The tradeoffs: very small, very lightweight, limited carrying capacity are going to be deal breakers for a lot of us customers," he said.

And then of course there's the weather.

The car needs to be exposed to the sun in order to charge, which may be an issue for people living in places like, say the Bay Area.

But Anthony insists it's not an issue.

"In Southern California we get a bit more sun, so we get about 11,000 miles of free driving a year with this vehicle. In San Francisco, Seattle, New York, you get about 8,500 miles a year," he said.

Even so, this car may not be for everyone.

"There's going to be a lot of attention, a lot of people wanting to talk to you," Anthony said. "You're going to have to gather some coping skills if you're going to own an Aptera and you're an introvert."