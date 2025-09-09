Apple unveils new iPhone 17, watch and upgraded AirPods at annual tech launch

Apple iPhone Air rumors and what to expect

Apple on Tuesday unveiled its latest generation of iPhones, AirPods and watch at the technology company's launch event, held annually at its Cupertino, California, headquartetrs.

The iPhone 17 features larger, 6.3-inch display and includes the new A19 chip to help power Apple's AI features. The devices' front camera has also been upgraded to provide a wider field of view and new sensor allowing users to take landscape photos without having to rotate the phone.

Apple also is releasing an Phone 17 Air, which the company said is its thinnest and lightest model ever. All new iPhone models feature improved camera capabilities that let users take sharper photos and record more stable videos, according to Apple.

The AirPods Pro 3 feature improved noise cancellation capabilities and a live translation feature powered by Apple AI. That new functionality lets consumers use the devices to hear a speaker in one language and get an English-language in real time.

The AirPods, which are priced at $249, have also been redesigned to better fit wearers' ears, according to Apple.

The Apple Watch 11 features upgrades that can alert users to potentially serious health issues. It can also detect if the wearer has fallen down, as well as monitor users heart rates and track their sleep.

Since 2020, Apple has charged $800 for its basic iPhone and $1,200 for its top offering, but some analysts think the company may raise prices by $50 to $100 on some of the new models.

"We estimate roughly 315 million iPhone users, of 1.5 billion users worldwide, have not upgraded their phones in over four years, speaking to an upgrade opportunity on the horizon for [Apple]," Wedbush tech analyst Dan Ives said in a report.

