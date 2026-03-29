Cyclist completes 1,200-mile ride in San Francisco to mark 250th anniversary of the Anza Expedition

Half a year ago, Luis Valle got on a bike in Southern Arizona near the Mexican border. The goal of the Spanish architect and artist was to retrace a historic 1,200-mile voyage.

On Saturday morning, he arrived at the Fort Point to mark the 250th anniversary of the Anza Expedition.

"I don't feel as exhausted as I thought I would be," exclaimed Valle.

In 1776, Spanish Commander Juan Bautista de Anza arrived at the location where Fort Point is now located.

In 1775, under the Spanish Crown, Anza led an expedition that carved a route from Sonora, Mexico, to what would eventually become San Francisco.

"This was really the beginning of the settlement of San Francisco, so it's really the first step to the founding," explained Paul Werner, a member of the Presidio Historical Association.

Upon his arrival, Valle entered the interior of Fort Point and was greeted by members of the National Park Service. The park service has a series of special events planned for the 250th anniversary of the Anza Expedition.

Then, with his bike flag in hand, the cyclist climbed up two sets of metal stairs to eventually reach the roof, where he found and hugged his family and friends. His parents flew from Spain to see the historic event. His wife and young son were also on hand.

Valle was motivated in part by his love of cycling. But this trip held a much deeper significance.

"I noticed how this story was meaningful to be shared with both people in Sonora, in Arizona, and in California. So, by learning myself all these historical events, I can show people in each of these regions their home history," remarked Valle.

On hand were representatives from the park service, which included NPS Superintendents Dave Smith and K. Lynn Berry. San Francisco Supervisor Stephen Sherrill presented Valle with a commendation. All the members of his family received special National Park Service Badges. Fort Point is a National Historic Site. Sherrill told CBS News Bay Area that Valle's trek was remarkable.

"It's historic. It's cultural. It's a great way to explain the change of California across history," said Sherrill.

Anza's expedition laid the foundation for the multicultural fabric of San Francisco, California, and the West.

As for Valle, he set out not to conquer the trail, but to listen closely to it not only for his wife and child but for all.

Valle is also an artist who documented his experience by sketching what he saw along the 12-mile trek. He will return to San Francisco in September to display his artwork.