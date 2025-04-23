Wrong-way driver killed in crash after pursuit on Highway 160 in Antioch

At least one person has died and three others were injured in a crash involving a wrong-way vehicle after a police pursuit in eastern Contra Costa County on Tuesday night.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision took place around 9:30 p.m. on Highway 160 near the Antioch Bridge. Officers said the driver, who was traveling in the wrong direction, collided head-on with another vehicle, setting off a series of crashes involving four different vehicles.

The wrong-way driver died at the scene.

Firefighters on the scene following a fatal collision involving a wrong-way vehicle on Highway 160 in Antioch, April 22, 2025. CBS

Video from the scene showed one of the vehicles involved had overturned in the collision.

According to the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office, the vehicle had been involved in a pursuit. The sheriff's office said the pursuit was terminated and that deputies lost sight of the suspect vehicle before the driver cross the divider and the collision took place.

The Contra Costa District Attorney's Office and the sheriff's office are investigating. Additional details were not immediately available.

The connector from Highway 4 to Highway 160 was closed for several hours after the collision. Officials said the roadway has since reopened.