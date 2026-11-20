The Contra Costa County Fairgrounds in Antioch was cleaning up on Friday after floodwaters inundated the property on Wednesday, leaving several feet of water across buildings and parking areas and damaging a Christmas tree lot and Paradise Roller Skating Rink.

With more rain expected this weekend and again next week, workers are racing to remove mud and debris while fairgrounds officials look for ways to prevent another round of flooding.

A creek running through the property overflowed during Wednesday's heavy rainfall, sending water rushing across the fairgrounds. A school on the property evacuated its students, and the Christmas tree lot was completely submerged before a single Christmas tree had even arrived for the holiday season.

Guillermo Larracilla, who works at the Christmas tree lot, was at the property when the flooding began. He and his co-workers were forced to evacuate.

"We knew it was bad when we saw water just pouring through the fence. It was just going at it really fast," Larracilla said.

The sudden flooding caught workers off guard.

"I was just in shock and scared if I'm being honest with you because we didn't know how bad it was going to get," he said.

Two days later, Larracilla and his co-workers were still dealing with the aftermath. Their office was covered in mud, and equipment and supplies had been damaged. Workers were sorting through the mess, trying to salvage what they could.

"Here's the office right here, we're cleaning everything out. You can see how bad it is, all the mud inside. We're just throwing everything out," Larracilla said.

The flooding also damaged Paradise Roller Skating Rink, where workers were covering part of the roof with a large tarp to prevent more water from leaking inside.

Fairgrounds CEO Cheyenne Erickson said the creek was overwhelmed by the volume of rain falling in a short period of time.

"This is the worst that we've seen it," Erickson said. "The problem is it's getting a lot of rain all at once and there's nowhere for the water to go."

With additional storms approaching, the fairgrounds is planning work to clear debris from the creek and improve water flow. On Monday, crews with heavy equipment are expected to remove debris that is clogging the creek.

Erickson said seeing how the water moved during Wednesday's flooding has given officials a better understanding of how to prepare for the next storms.

"On Monday, we get the excavator in, clear out as much of the debris that's come through the fairgrounds to kind of clear the path," Erickson said. "Now that we've seen the way that the water runs, it kind of gives us a better idea of how to anticipate for the upcoming storms in the hopes that we can divert the water to the other side of the fairgrounds so it's not impacting our buildings and the school, and the Paradise skating rink."

For Larracilla, however, one immediate concern remains: whether the Christmas tree lot will be able to open this holiday season.

"If it keeps on happening, we might even close it down," he said.

The flooding is also raising broader concerns in Antioch as the region prepares for a potentially wet El Niño winter.

The Antioch City Council held an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss preparing a warming center that could provide shelter for people experiencing homelessness during the cold and wet winter months.