2 accused of burglarizing Antioch Halloween store while wearing costume masks

Antioch police arrested two men Thursday who allegedly burglarized a Spirit Halloween store wearing, perhaps not coincidentally, Halloween masks.

After the store closed Thursday evening, officers responded to a report from a caller who saw two men inside the store with flashlights.

Officers observed the suspects—both wearing Halloween masks—pushing shopping carts full of costumes across Somerville Road. The store is located at 2520 Somersville Road.

On the left, police detaining a suspect following a burglary at a Spirit Halloween store in Antioch on September 5, 2024. On the right, a Halloween mask on the sidewalk next to a shopping cart containing costumes, that police said were connected to the burglary. Antioch Police Department

After detaining the men, security footage confirmed their involvement in the break-in.

A search revealed that the suspects were carrying ammunition, and one had prior felony convictions.

Both were arrested on suspicion of burglary and unlawful possession of ammunition and were taken to county jail.