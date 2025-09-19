2 dead, 2 injured following overnight shooting in Antioch

Two people died, and two people have been hospitalized following a quadruple shooting in an Antioch neighborhood late Thursday night.

Shortly after 10:20 p.m., officers received multiple calls of shots being fired in the area of "D" Street and West 19th Street. When police arrived, they found four victims suffering from gunshot wounds and provided aid to the victims.

Police said two victims, only identified as a 34-year-old male and a 42-year-old male, died at the scene.

The two other victims, only identified as a 36-year-old male and 15-year-old male, were taken to local hospitals. As of early Friday, the 36-year-old is in stable condition, while the 15-year-old is in critical condition.

Antioch police on the scene of a quadruple shooting near 19th and "D" streets in Antioch on Sep. 18, 2025. CBS

A nearby resident told CBS News Bay Area, "I heard like, at least four or five gunshots. When I got closer to the area, I heard people screaming."

Additional details about the shooting were not immediately available.

The Antioch Police Department's Investigation Bureau, consisting of crime scene investigators and the Violent Crimes Unit, are investigating.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective John Cox at 925-481-8147 or jcox@antiochca.gov.