Antioch police searching for woman who robbed Smart and Final store

CBS/Bay City News Service

ANTIOCH - Antioch police are looking for the woman who robbed a Smart and Final store last week.

At 1:46 p.m. last Thursday, police dispatch received calls regarding an armed robbery at the store at 2638 Somersville Road. The suspect is described as a white woman who is about 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs between 190-200 pounds, and is 25 to 30 years old with brown hair.

She was wearing light jeans, a "Looney Toons" shirt, a black fanny pack, and had a black purse at the time of the robbery.

Police said the vehicle associated with the robbery is a white SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Suburban, with a black roof rack, white side view mirrors, and white door handles.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Cox at jcox@antiochca.gov or (925) 481-8147. People can also text an anonymous tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword ANTIOCH.

March 1, 2023

