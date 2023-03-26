Antioch police arrest suspect who burglarized three optometry businesses

PIX Now -- Sunday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

ANTIOCH – A 40-year-old man was arrested Friday night in Antioch in connection with several optometry business burglaries, police said.

Police said on Friday night Garret Louie Optometry, located at 2225 Buchanan Road, and Eye to Eye Optometry, 4051 Lone Tree Way, were allegedly burglarized by Jesse Alexander who shattered windows to enter the businesses.

Police allege the suspect filled bags with glasses from the two locations.

Following the theft, officers said they began watching other optometry businesses in the city, specifically Diablo Valley Optometric Group, located at 5009 Lone Tree Wy.

Alexander arrived at the location and allegedly attempted to gain entry by shattering a window.

Police said when they tried to make contact with the suspect, he ran but was detained shortly after.

Police allegedly located Alexander's vehicle in a Walmart parking lot and found stolen glasses from the other break-ins inside the car.