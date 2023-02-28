Antioch police arrest 2 boys suspected of shooting third boy during robbery

ANTIOCH – Police arrested two boys in connection with a shooting of another boy Monday afternoon, according to a news release from the Antioch Police Department.

Officers responded to a 3:26 p.m. report of the shooting in the 1800 block of Crown Peak Way in the city's south end and found a male juvenile with a gunshot wound to his right shoulder. Officers provided medical aid until paramedics arrived and the boy was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Officers learned in their investigation that the boy was shot as he was being robbed.

Neighbors called in reports of suspicious people hiding in back yards and in trash cans, and police used a drone to locate the suspects.

Officers ultimately apprehended both suspects -- also juvenile males -- and arrested them on suspicion of robbery and assault with a deadly weapon, police said. They also recovered what they believe is the gun used in the shooting.

One officer sustained a minor injury during the chase of the suspects and was being treated at a local hospital.

The police announcement thanked community members for assisting them during the pursuit of the suspects.

Police urge anyone with information about the incident to contact the Investigations Bureau at (925) 779-6926 or text an anonymous tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword ANTIOCH.