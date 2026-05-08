Antioch man charged with murder, attempted murder, kidnapping following deadly attack in residential neighborhood

A deadly attack in an Antioch neighborhood earlier this week has resulted in multiple felony charges including murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and child abuse charges, authorities said.

On Monday, police arrested 38-year-old Antioch resident Jaquan Tarrell Jones following a shooting at around 9 a.m. on Perchreron Way, south of Lone Tree Way and west of Hillcrest Avenue. Antioch police said a suspect was later arrested after breaking into a home nearby that was unrelated to the shooting.

View above Percheron Way in Antioch following a fatal shooting on May 4, 2026. KPIX

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office said Friday in a press release that Jones fatally shot 44-year-old Cordai Mustafi and attempted to murder 46-year-old Shontella Anderson and 23-year-old Dejon at their home on Percheron Way. Following the shooting, Jones fled and later entered a home on Dawnview Court where he kidnapped a 65-year-old woman who was caring for a child, the DA's Office said.

Police said officers arrested Jones after he broke into the Dawnview Court home and recovered a weapon.

Jones is also charged with possession of a firearm with prior violent convictions and some of his current felony charges carry enhancements related to using a firearm, as well as causing great bodily injury to one of the victims, the DA's Office said. He also faces special allegations related for prior serious felonies, including a 2006 robbery conviction and a 2024 conviction for possessing a firearm.

"No one should experience what these victims and their families have endured," District Attorney Diana Becton said in a prepared statement. My office will continue to work alongside law enforcement partners like the Antioch Police Department to hold armed offenders accountable and pursue justice on behalf of all those harmed."

Jones was being held at the Martinez Detention Facility on a $11,620,000 bond. His arraignment was scheduled for Friday afternoon at the A.F. Bray Courts Building Annex in Martinez.