Man shot dead in Antioch neighborhood; suspect arrested

A man was shot to death in a neighborhood in Antioch on Monday morning and a suspect was arrested nearby, police said.

The shooting happened on Percheron Way, south of Lone Tree Way and west of Hillcrest Avenue shortly after 9 a.m. The Antioch Police Department said in a press release that officers who responded to the report found an unconscious man who had been shot and was not breathing.

Officers provided first aid until medics arrived, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A suspect was arrested after breaking into an unrelated home near the shooting scene, police said. The weapon used was recovered and there was no ongoing threat to the community, according to police.

Neither the victim nor the suspect were identified, and no additional details were released.

Antioch police asked anyone who witnessed the incident or has information to contact Detective Becerra at (925) 779-6937 or abecerra@antiochca.gov, or the department's investigations bureau at (925) 779-6926.