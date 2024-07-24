Suspect sought in Antioch JCPenney $500K smash-and-grab caught on camera

ANTIOCH – Police in Antioch are searching for man suspected of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in jewelry during a department store smash-and-grab that was caught on camera last month.

In a post on the department's Facebook page, police showed video of the theft, which took place at the JCPenney store on Slatten Ranch Road on the night of June 15.

JCPenney Community, take a good look at these videos and help us find the man behind this jewelry smash and grab that happened at JCPenney. We were just made aware of this theft that happened on June 15th. Antioch police officers responded to an alarm call just after 10:00 p.m. from the JCPenney on Slatten Ranch Road. Officers reviewed the store surveillance video which shows the suspect approaching the glass jewelry cases, taking a hammer or tool, smashing the glass and taking off with nearly half-a-million dollars in jewelry. The suspect was also seen on video walking into the store at 8:25 p.m. and hiding in the store for a few hours before committing the crime. If you have any information about the identity of the suspect, please contact Detective Cole Shaffer cshaffer@antiochca.gov or (925) 481-8604. Posted by Antioch Police Department on Tuesday, July 23, 2024

According to officers, the suspect was spotted on video walking into JCPenney around 8:25 p.m. and hid in the store until after closing. Surveillance video shows the man using a hammer to smash jewelry cases and stealing nearly $500,000 in items.

Police received an alarm call around 10 p.m. that night.

A surveillance photo provided by police showed the man wearing a New York Yankees baseball cap, sunglasses, a gray shirt, black pants and black shoes.

(L-R) Footage of a smash-and-grab at a JCPenney store in Antioch on June 15, 2024 and a surveillance photo of a man suspected in the theft. Antioch Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Cole Shaffer of the Antioch Police Department over email or by calling 925-481-8604.