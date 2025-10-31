Antioch High School football forfeits game over code of conduct violations, school says

The Antioch High School varsity football team forfeited its game on Thursday night after school officials said several members violated the district's code of conduct.

In a letter to the school community Thursday, principal John Jimno said the Panthers were forfeiting its matchup against Liberty High School in Brentwood following an incident involving a "significant portion" of the team.

Jimno said he was legally prohibited from sharing specific details about the incident.

"I understand that this decision will be disappointing, particularly for our student-athletes and their families," the principal said.

According to Jimno, the decision was made after the leadership teams of both the high school and the Antioch Unified School District unanimously determined a forfeit was necessary.

"Athletics are a valuable and enriching part of the high school experience, but participation is a privilege that must be earned through both academic effort and personal integrity," Jimno added. "Our student-athletes fully understand the expectations they agreed to uphold, and unfortunately, in this instance, those expectations were not met."

The principal also said the forfeiture was "only the first step" in ensuring the code of conduct was being upheld.

According to MaxPreps, Antioch's record is 7-2 following the forfeited game.

The Panthers are set to conclude the regular season next week against rival Pittsburg High School (8-1) in the 107th Big Little Game.