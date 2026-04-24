Antioch police release video of officer pulled into car, shooting robbery suspect

Police in Antioch released video in connection with an incident where an officer shot an armed robbery suspect after being pulled into the suspect's vehicle during an attempted getaway.

On Wednesday, police posted a presentation from the Feb. 20 incident featuring footage from officers' body worn cameras and surveillance video. Around 5:15 a.m. officers were called to the FoodMaxx supermarket on the 4500 block of Lone Tree Way for reports of a robbery in progress.

Video shows a SUV driven by a suspect backing into the front of the store, breaking the glass doors, followed by three men entering the store. Police said a store employee reported one of the suspects was armed and threatened him.

Officers arrived about three minutes later. Two of the suspects fled the scene on foot.

Police said a third suspect, later identified as 23-year-old Dominick DeSouza, rammed the SUV into an occupied patrol car. One of the responding officers, identified as Travis Donaldson, reached into the vehicle and engaged in a struggle with the suspect.

Video from a store surveillance camera showed Donaldson being knocked into the vehicle as the suspect backed into the store a second time. The suspect then left the scene with Donaldson, driving for about two miles with the officer in the passenger seat.

Donaldson is heard in the video repeatedly telling DeSouza to stop the vehicle. He also attempts to put the vehicle into neutral and is told the suspect he would shoot.

"Stop, I'll shoot. I'll will shoot your a—," Donaldson said. "I will put one in you."

DeSouza repeatedly told Donaldson to get out and said he was going to crash the vehicle.

"I'm going to crash this [expletive] car, I ain't going to jail," DeSouza said.

Screenshot of video from an Antioch police officer before shooting robbery suspect Dominick DeSouza during an incident on Feb. 20, 2026. Antioch Police Department

Minutes later, Donaldson shoots DeSouza in the leg. The suspect left the vehicle on foot after striking a parked car. The SUV came to rest in the yard of a home.

Additional officers arrived at the scene. DeSouza, who sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, was taken into custody after he was found hiding in bushes.

Police said they rendered medical aid until paramedics arrived. DeSouza was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Donaldson suffered minor injuries during the incident. No other injuries were reported.

Contra Costa County prosecutors charged DeSouza with kidnapping, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon upon a police officer, two counts of burglary, grand theft and unlawful driving or taking of a vehicle.

Jail records show DeSouza is being held without bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 5.

Police said the officers involved were placed on administrative leave in accordance with the department's policy.

The incident remains under investigation by the department's Investigations Bureau and the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office.