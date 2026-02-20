Antioch officer shoots robbery suspect after being pulled into suspect's vehicle, police say

A police officer in Antioch who was attempting an arrest early Friday morning was pulled into the suspect's moving vehicle before the officer shot and injured the suspect, the department said.

The incident happened at about 5:16 a.m. on Lone Tree Way just west of Deer Valley Road. The Antioch Police Department said in a press release that officers responding to a report of a robbery and the reporting party said one of the suspects was armed and had threatened him.

Officers arrived and confronted one suspect at the scene, with the suspect ramming his vehicle into an occupied patrol car, police said. An officer who was outside the suspect's vehicle then began physically struggling with the suspect driver, who pulled the officer into the vehicle as he drove forward, police said, striking a patrol car and a nearby store.

According to police, the officer gave the driver multiple commands to stop the car, but he did not comply and continued driving recklessly and at a high rate of speed, with the officer trapped inside. The officer then shot the suspect, who exited the vehicle and fled on foot, police said.

Officers caught up to the suspect and began first aid for injuries that were not life-threatening, police said. The officer involved suffered minor injuries. There was no word about any other suspects.

The Police Department said that in accordance with policy, all officers involved were placed on paid administrative leave following the shooting. The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office will also be investigating the incident.

Police asked anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information about it to contact Detective Becerra at (925) 779-6866 or abecerra@antiochca.gov.