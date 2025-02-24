Man arrested in deadly shooting near Highway 4 in Antioch

Police in Antioch on Monday announced an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting of a man near the Highway 4 freeway earlier this month.

On Feb. 20, officers and the U.S. Marshals Service executed a search warrant at an undisclosed location in the city. Authorities arrested the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Demundre Walton, without incident.

Walton is suspected of killing 23-year-old Jacob Frank Hernandez on the evening of Feb. 12.

Officers were called to the intersection of Hillcrest Avenue and Larkspur Drive, near Highway 4, on reports of a shooting around 10:25 p.m. When police arrived, they found Hernandez, who had been shot at least once.

The officers rendered aid to the victim, who was later taken to a local hospital. Police said Hernandez later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Walton was booked into the Contra Costa County Jail on suspicion of homicide and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Jail records show he is being held without bail.

Police said Monday that the shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Cox of Antioch Police Department at 925-481-8147 or by emailing jcox@antiochca.gov.