An 18-year-old Pittsburg man was fatally shot Monday evening in Antioch, according to police.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of Macaulay Street at around 6 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police located Henry Granado suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Detectives have taken over and are investigating this homicide, police said.