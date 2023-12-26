Oakley man, dog killed in fiery early morning Antioch crash

ANTIOCH – A 28-year-old man from eastern Contra Costa County and his dog were killed in a fiery car crash in Antioch early Tuesday morning.

Around 2:45 a.m., authorities were called to Wilbur Avenue near Apollo Court following a report of a vehicle that caught fire after striking a tree. Both Antioch Police officers and firefighters with the Contra Costa County Fire Department responded to the scene.

Police said crews were able to extinguish the fire, but the driver and his dog succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver has been identified as a man from Oakley, but his name is being withheld until notifying next of kin.

Police said Tuesday that speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Lt. Rick Martin of the Antioch Police Department at 925-779-6972 or the department's non-emergency line at 925-778-2441.