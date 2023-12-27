Update: Authorities identify Oakley man who died with dog in solo vehicle crash in Antioch

The Contra Costa County Coroner has identified a man killed early Tuesday morning in a car wreck in Antioch.

Authorities has already noted that the man who died when his vehicle crashed into a tree on Wilbur Avenue near the intersection of Apollo Court at approximately 2:45 a.m. Tuesday morning was an Oakley resident.

The vehicle caught fire after the collision. Police said crews were able to extinguish the fire, but the driver and his dog succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner confirmed his identity as 28-year-old Tyler Berry. Both Antioch Police officers and firefighters with the Contra Costa County Fire Department responded to the scene.

Anyone with information about the crash can call Lt. Rick Martin at (925) 779-6972 or the Antioch police non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441.