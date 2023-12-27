Watch CBS News
East Bay News

Update: Authorities identify Oakley man who died with dog in solo vehicle crash in Antioch

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now afternoon edition 12-27-23
PIX Now afternoon edition 12-27-23 06:18

The Contra Costa County Coroner has identified a man killed early Tuesday morning in a car wreck in Antioch.

Authorities has already noted that the man who died when his vehicle crashed into a tree on Wilbur Avenue near the intersection of Apollo Court at approximately 2:45 a.m. Tuesday morning was an Oakley resident. 

The vehicle caught fire after the collision. Police said crews were able to extinguish the fire, but the driver and his dog succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner confirmed his identity as 28-year-old Tyler Berry. Both Antioch Police officers and firefighters with the Contra Costa County Fire Department responded to the scene.

Anyone with information about the crash can call Lt. Rick Martin at (925) 779-6972 or the Antioch police non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441.

First published on December 27, 2023 / 2:39 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.