Puppy stolen from Bay Area family recovered, 2 suspects arrested, police say

Police in Antioch said a 10-week-old puppy stolen from a family the day after Christmas has been safely recovered and two people have been arrested in the case.

According to officers, the victims were shopping at a Target store Friday afternoon with their Yorkshire Terrier "Tinkerbell" when they were approached by the suspects. Police said the pair complimented them on Tinkerbell before taking the puppy and fleeing the area in a vehicle.

Officers learned that the family's 3-year-old daughter had received Tinkerbell as a Christmas gift.

"Tinkerbell", a 10-week-old puppy who was stolen and later recovered by Antioch Police. Two people were arrested in the case. Antioch Police Department

During the investigation, police were able to identify two suspects and a suspect vehicle.

On Saturday, an Antioch police officer found the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

In a video posted by the department, police said the vehicle was driven by a woman who was not related to the case. As part of the investigation, authorities towed the vehicle.

Later that day, the two suspects went to Antioch Police headquarters seeking to retrieve the vehicle. The suspects, identified as 20-year-old Isaiah Kingstringer and 21-year-old Zoie Ledesma, were arrested on outstanding warrants.

An officer determined where the puppy was during a follow-up interview.

Police shared video of the Tinkerbell being reunited with the girl.

Kingstringer and Ledesma were booked into the Contra Costa County Jail on suspicion of grand theft of an animal, theft by false pretenses and conspiracy.