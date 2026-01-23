Husband charged in 2015 cold case murder of Antioch woman

More than a decade after an Antioch woman was killed, her husband has been arrested and charged with her murder, prosecutors said.

Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton's Office announced that 66-year-old Michael Anthony Leon was taken into custody Thursday in connection with the death of his wife, Brenda Joyce Leon.

According to authorities, Brenda Leon was killed on Sep. 28, 2015. She was 52 years old when she died.

Prosecutors said charged Michael Leon after an investigation by the District Attorney's Cold Case Unit determined that Brenda Leon's death was a homicide. Investigators had uncovered "previously unknown digital evidence" along with new factual details.

"Brenda Joyce's family never lost faith that the truth would come to light," said District Attorney Diana Becton. "Today's filing in Contra Costa Superior Court honors that perseverance and demonstrates that cold cases are never forgotten, regardless of how much time has passed."

Michael Leon has been charged with murder and personal use of a firearm causing death. If convicted, he faces up to 50 years to life in prison.

Jail records show Michael Leon is being held at the Martinez Detention Facility on $1 million bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.