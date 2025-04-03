Anti-Trump, Musk rallies planned in Bay Area this weekend as part of national protest

Dozens of protests across the Bay Area will take place Saturday with thousands mobilizing in opposition to President Donald Trump and Elon Musk as part of a nationwide protest.

The rally—dubbed "Hands Off!"—is estimated to draw 250,000 people across the nation. Organizers say it's expected to be the largest day of action since Trump took office in January.

Mounting frustration against Trump and Musk's Department of Government Efficiency firings of federal workers, cuts to federal programs, and DOGE gaining access to private data of Americans at three federal agencies has spurred the mass mobilization.

"Participants will call on Trump and Elon Musk to take their hands off the programs that the middle class and working families rely on," organizers said in a release.

Indivisible, a progressive movement that was established during Trump's first term, is the main organizer. But many other activist groups and unions have joined as a coalition.

"This reckless and aggressive action upon federal workers will lead to the disruption of critical government operations that every American counts on," said John Almquist in a release about San Francisco's Hands Off! protest.

Almquist is a regional vice president for the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, or NARFE, a nonprofit that advocates for federal workers.

Hands Off! said in a release that interest in both hosting and attending the events has exploded in recent weeks.

In San Francisco, several protests will occur at the same time. One will be outside the Tesla dealership on Van Ness Avenue and the other at Civic Center Plaza.

The rallies will also call upon elected officials to speak out and resist, Almquist said.

Additional Hands Off! protests in the Bay Area will take place in Oakland, San Jose, Stockton, Napa, Sonoma, Santa Rosa, Santa Cruz, and dozens of other cities starting at different times.

Those who are interested in attending can find a map of the locations of different protests with their corresponding start times at https://www.mobilize.us/handsoff/map/.