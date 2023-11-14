Another racehorse dies at Golden Gate Fields in Berkeley

A racehorse named Comeuppance died at Golden Gate Fields on Nov. 4, the 16th horse death reported at the track so far this year.

The cause of death wasn't listed on the California Horse Racing Board's equine fatalities website.

Comeuppance was the third horse listed under trainer Samuel Calvario to have died this year.

More than 70 racehorses have died at California tracks so far in 2023, and at least 13 of those have died at Golden Gate Fields. Four racehorses died at Golden Gate Fields within a span of two weeks between Sept. 20 and Oct. 1.

The Stronach Group, which owns Golden Gate Fields and Santa Anita in Southern California, announced in July that the East Bay track would be closing by the end of 2023. That has since been revised and the track is expected to stay open until June 2024.

Golden Gate Fields didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.