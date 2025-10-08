Ann Sobrato High School marching band preparing for San Francisco Fleet Week

The countdown is on for Ann Sobrato High School Marching Band, as they are preparing to compete in San Francisco's Fleet Week High School Band Challenge.

"I've been playing for about seven years, you could say," Suliman Ahmadi, the band's drum major, told CBS News Bay Area.

He, along with his marching bandmates, practices for 14 hours each week.

"The powerful thing about practicing is that we're all with each other, and really that family type of bond we get in the marching band," Ahmadi said.

This is the band's fifth year competing in the Fleet Week challenge, and the school's theme this year is "Past World, Future World."

"It's definitely a good way to get everyone together and get good at something we're trying to work on," he said.

A little more than 50 students make up the marching band.

"We're small but mighty. And it validates the hard work and fact that quality over quantity is important, too," Greg Chambers, the band director, told CBS News Bay Area.

"If we were to win, it would be really exciting. We always placed in kind of the top three. But we'd love to experience and expose our kids to what other high schools are doing too," he added.

As for Ahmadi, who is a graduating senior, he is soaking up every second.

"Really shows us how to communicate with people, how to make friends. I met my people here, I met some of my friends," he said.