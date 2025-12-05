Suspects in American Canyon construction site burglary arrested after dual pursuits

Two people suspected of stealing nearly $100,000 in items from a construction site in Napa County were arrested following dual pursuits early Thursday, police said.

According to the American Canyon Police Department, officers were called to Hess Hill shortly after 1 a.m. on reports of a burglary in progress. Security personnel monitoring live video said they found the suspects breaking into cargo containers and provided descriptions of two suspect vehicles.

When police arrived, they found both vehicles leaving the scene. Officers attempted to pull over the vehicles on Highway 29 and Napa Junction Road, but the drivers did not stop and led officers on two pursuits at the same time.

One of the suspects continued into Vallejo before heading westbound on Highway 37. The pursuit ended when the vehicle ended up in marshland and both occupants fled on foot.

One of two vehicles invovled in separate pursuits following a Dec. 4, 2025 burglary at a construction site in American Canyon, as it veers off Highway 37 and into a marsh. The driver of the vehicle was arrested, while officers have not found the passenger. American Canyon Police Department / Napa County Sheriff's Office

The driver, later identified as 27-year-old Laritiza Valencia of East Palo alto, was arrested after she was found hiding in the marsh. Police have not found the passenger.

Meanwhile, the driver of the second vehicle led authorities on a high-speed pursuit through Contra Costa County and into Oakland. The second pursuit ended when the driver abandoned the vehicle near Plymouth Street and 98th Avenue in East Oakland.

Officers said they located the driver, later identified as 32-year-old Pedro Madrigal of Redwood City, hiding in the yard of a home.

During a search of the vehicles, police said they located about $90,000 in stolen tools and equipment. In addition, tools used to commit burglaries were found.

Both Valencia and Madrigal were booked into the Napa County Department of Corrections on suspicion of felony evading, possession of stolen property and other offenses.