Alleged assailant at West Dublin/Pleasanton BART station prompts brief closure

BART's West Dublin/Pleasanton station was briefly closed Tuesday morning because of police activity.

BART spokesperson Jim Allison said the closure was prompted by a report of someone who was slashing at people with a shiny metal object, though no injuries were reported. 

The alleged assailant was taken into custody, Allison said.

BART issued an alert shortly before 8:45 a.m. about the closure and said trains were not stopping at the station.

Wheels, the bus service operated by the Livermore Amador Valley Transit Authority, provided shuttles between the West Dublin/Pleasanton and Dublin/Pleasanton stations during the closure, BART said.

