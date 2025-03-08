Part of Interstate 80 near American Canyon shut down due to hazmat situation

All of Interstate 80 near American Canyon was shut down Saturday morning due to a hazmat situation, the California Highway Patrol said.

The closure on eastbound I-80 was at Highway 37, and westbound I-80 was closed at American Canyon Road just before 10 a.m. About 30 minutes later, all westbound lanes were opened, and only the #4 and #5 lanes remained closed on eastbound I-80.

🚨🚨FULL FREEWAY CLOSURE, I-80🚨🚨



I-80 eastbound will be closed at SR-37.



I-80 westbound will be closed at American Canyon Rd.



Due to a hazmat situation, all traffic will be diverted off the freeway. Hazmat crews are on scene. Unknown ETO at this time. Use alternate routes pic.twitter.com/epyYB0pYuI — CHP SOLANO (@ChpSolano) March 8, 2025

The CHP said traffic was diverted off the freeway.

Crews were on the scene to deal with the hazmat situation.