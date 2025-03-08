Part of Interstate 80 near American Canyon shut down due to hazmat situation
All of Interstate 80 near American Canyon was shut down Saturday morning due to a hazmat situation, the California Highway Patrol said.
The closure on eastbound I-80 was at Highway 37, and westbound I-80 was closed at American Canyon Road just before 10 a.m. About 30 minutes later, all westbound lanes were opened, and only the #4 and #5 lanes remained closed on eastbound I-80.
The CHP said traffic was diverted off the freeway.
Crews were on the scene to deal with the hazmat situation.