Part of Interstate 80 near American Canyon shut down due to hazmat situation

By Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

All of Interstate 80 near American Canyon was shut down Saturday morning due to a hazmat situation, the California Highway Patrol said.

The closure on eastbound I-80 was at Highway 37, and westbound I-80 was closed at American Canyon Road just before 10 a.m. About 30 minutes later, all westbound lanes were opened, and only the #4 and #5 lanes remained closed on eastbound I-80.

The CHP said traffic was diverted off the freeway.

Crews were on the scene to deal with the hazmat situation.

