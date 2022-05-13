Alexis Gabe case: police serve search warrant at home of missing Oakley woman's ex-boyfriend

OAKLEY (CBS SF) -- Police served a search warrant at the home of the ex-boyfriend of missing Oakley woman Alexis Gabe, last seen nearly four months ago.

The home on Benttree Way in Antioch is where the 24-year-old Gabe was reportedly last seen on January 26. Her car was found days later in Oakley on Trenton St. and Carrington Dr. in a cul-de-sac off Oakley Road. The car was unlocked with the keys inside.

Oakley police said detectives are looking into whether the home is where she met with foul play. There was no word from police whether anyone was home at the time and what was seized during the search warrant. The ex-boyfriend was not identified.

Alexis Gabe Oakley Police Department

"We are aware of numerous reports of recently recovered deceased bodies around the Bay Area and beyond," said Oakley Police Chief Paul Beard in a post on the department's Facebook page. "The community can be assured that the Oakley and Antioch Police Departments are actively looking into all reports and cases."

Surveillance video from where Gabe's car was found showed someone getting out of the car and walking away. Oakley police say they have exhausted every lead and last month released surveillance video of a man who they believe abandoned Gabe's car, hoping for more clues. A $10,000 reward has been offered for any information on this case.

Detectives have also searched for clues to her disappearance in the town of Pioneer in Amador County. Gabe's parents have also consulted with psychics who have told them she is still alive.

"They're the ones giving us hope," father Gwyn Gabe said last week. "All of them said that she's alive. She's being held captive somewhere."

Oakley police have warned the family to not rely heavily on information provided by psychics.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Alexis Gabe was asked to call 925-625-7009 or email Alexistips@ci.oakley.ca.us. @ci.oakley.ca.us