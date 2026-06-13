Aldon Smith, former San Francisco 49ers linebacker, dies at 36

Former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Aldon Smith died at the age of 36, the team said on Saturday.

"Beyond his excellence as a player, Aldon will be remembered for his infectious smile that lit up every room he walked into," the team said.

Smith was taken seventh overall by the 49ers in the 2011 NFL Draft and played in 50 games and eight postseason games for the team.

In his rookie season, he collected a team-high 14 sacks, the second most by a rookie in a season in NFL history. He made the Pro Bowl in 2013 when he collected 19.5 sacks.

"Aldon's undeniable talent and sheer dominance on the field were on display from the moment he joined our organization, having recorded one of the best rookie seasons the National Football League has seen," the team said.

Smith appeared in games for the Oakland Raiders in 2015. He was then suspended by the NFL for violating the league's substance-abuse policy. He didn't return to the NFL until 2020 with the Dallas Cowboys.

He played college football at the University of Missouri.

No cause of death was given.