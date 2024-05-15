Aldi recalls cream cheese spreads sold in 28 states due to possible salmonella contamination

Funeral for NJ trooper, resources for victims of Philadelphia fire and more stories | Digital Brief Funeral for NJ trooper, resources for victims of Philadelphia fire and more stories | Digital Brief 02:49

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A string of cream cheese recalls for possible salmonella contamination has expanded to include Aldi stores in 28 states and the District of Columbia.

Aldi said it is recalling four varieties of cream cheese spread that may have been contaminated by salmonella at a third-party supplier Schreiber Foods, Inc., the store chain said in a news release.

Aldi says the following eight-ounce cups of cream cheese spread are impacted by the recall:

Whipped cream cheese spread with UPC code 4099100101881, and sell by dates of 08/30/2024, 08/31/2024, 09/01/2024, 09/03/2024 and 09/04/2024;

Chive & onion cream cheese spread with UPC code 4099100101751 and sell by dates of 09/13/2024 and 09/22/2024;

Cream cheese spread with UPC code 4099100101737 and sell by dates of 09/01/2024, 09/08/2024 and 09/15/2024;

Strawberry cream cheese spread with UPC code 4099100101744 and sell by dates of 09/08/2024 and 09/15/2024.

The FDA says salmonella can cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. Infections can be serious and sometimes fatal for young children, the elderly or immunocompromised people.

Where Aldi cream cheese recalled for possible salmonella contamination was sold

The recalled products were sold at Aldi stores across 28 states and the District of Columbia.

Those states are: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

What do I do if I bought this recalled product?

Aldi says anyone who bought the products should immediately throw it away, or return it to their local store for a full refund.

Aldi says anyone who wants more information should contact Schreiber Foods at 1-800-644-5473 or email consumer.relations@schreiberfoods.com.

Hy-Vee, Schnucks grocery chains recall cream cheese from same supplier

Aldi's recall comes after three regional grocery chains — Hornbacher's, Hy-Vee and Schnucks — recalled cream cheese supplied by Schreiber's, of Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Schreiber was alerted by one of its suppliers that a whey protein concentrate used in the cream cheese may have been tainted with salmonella, a spokesperson for Schnucks told CBS News.

Schreiber Foods did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CBS News Philadelphia.