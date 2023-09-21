Update: Berkeley Police exchange gunfire with suspect after shooting at Albany auto service center

Watch: Police at the scene of "critical incident" in Albany

Police responding to a shooting in Albany exchanged gunfire with a suspect at an automobile service center late Thursday morning.

Berkeley Police said officers were responding to a "critical incident" at 1025 Eastshore Highway just south of Buchanan Street in Albany city limits. The location, just east of the Buchanan Street exit from eastbound Interstate Highway 580/80, is the address of a Toyota of Berkeley service center.

The shooting was reported at about 11:14 a.m. Berkeley Police said arriving officers encountered a shooting victim and a suspect, and that there was an exchange of gunfire between multiple officers and the suspect.

Albany Police requested mutual aid from Berkeley Police and the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, according to a Berkeley Police spokeswoman Jessica Perry, who said there was no immediate information on the status of the victim or the suspect.

Police said there was no current threat to the community at this time and urged people to stay away from the area of Eastshore Highway between Buchanan Street and Harrison Street.

Possible shooting investigation at the Toyota of Berkeley Service Center in Albany, Sept. 21, 2023. KPIX

Police and emergency personnel at the scene of a possible shooting on Eastshore Highway in Albany, Sept. 21, 2023. KPIX

