Alameda Fire contains blaze that burned two boats at harbor

Two vessels went up in flames at a harbor in the city of Alameda early Wednesday morning, according to fire officials.

The blaze occurred at the Marina Village Yacht Harbor in the 1000 block of Marina Village Parkway, the Alameda Fire Department said in a statement on social media around 4:15 a.m. Alameda Fire Boat 1 was also on scene assisting with fire attack.

Crews worked to contain the fire and confirmed it was under control as of around 5:30 a.m. and had been contained to the initial two vessels with no spread to surrounding vessels.

Fire Boat 1 deployed booms around the burned vessels to contain debris.

Fire officials said no injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was under investigation.