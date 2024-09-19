Hate crime charge after driver with Israeli flag on car threatened on East Bay freeway

Nationwide effort to track antisemitic threats Group leads nationwide effort to track antisemitic threats 02:13

Prosecutors in Alameda County have charged a man with a hate crime for allegedly threatening someone whose vehicle was adorned with an Israeli flag, the District Attorney's Office said Wednesday.

Jesus Hernandez, 40, was charged with one misdemeanor hate crime count, a second count of felony criminal threats and a third count of brandishing a replica firearm.

According to prosecutors, Hernandez was traveling on an East Bay freeway in Alameda County last Thursday when he allegedly veered toward another person's vehicle which was adorned with an Israeli flag. Hernandez is accused of threatening to kill the person in the vehicle, yelling racial slurs and pointing a replica firearm at the person.

Prosecutors also allege that Hernandez used the replica firearm to assault the victim after exiting the freeway in Fremont.

Hernandez is scheduled to return to court for a plea hearing on Oct. 31, prosecutors said.