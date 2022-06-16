Alameda Co. Sheriff Greg Ahern concedes as challenger Yesenia Sanchez secures upset win

OAKLAND – Incumbent Alameda County Sheriff Greg Ahern conceded Wednesday after Sheriff's Cmdr. Yesenia Sanchez secured an upset win in the race to lead the law enforcement agency.

According to election results posted Wednesday, Sanchez has 133,628 votes (52.69%) compared to Ahern's 79,853 votes (31.49%), enough to avoid a runoff election in November. Joann Walker, a 26-year veteran with the San Francisco Police Department, received 40,140 votes (15.83%).

"I would like to congratulate the new Sheriff-Elect on her election to become the 23rd Sheriff of Alameda County," Ahern said in a statement to all Sheriff's Office personnel. "It has been my honor and privilege to serve as your Sheriff for the past 16 years."

Ahern, who was first elected in 2006, said he plans to retire at the end of his term in early January.

Born in Hayward, Sanchez has worked with the Alameda County Sheriff's Office since 1997, starting as a technician. Sanchez worked her way up to division commander in 2020, overseeing and managing the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin.

In an interview with The Oaklandside on Tuesday night, Sanchez declared victory in the election.

"It's been a roller coaster," Sanchez said. "It is mathematically impossible for this not to be an outright win. I am ready to declare victory."

Sanchez will become the first woman to lead the sheriff's office in its nearly 170 year history.