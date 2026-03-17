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Alameda police arrest suspect in connection to hazmat incident at apartment complex

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
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Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

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Alameda police on Tuesday said officers arrested someone in connection with a hazmat incident that affected multiple people on Monday.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. when someone threw an, at the time unidentified, chemical agent at a resident's door inside of an apartment complex, police said. 

Police then received multiple calls from residents who were experiencing respiratory irritation, and a hazmat incident was initiated. According to police, first responders had to take two people to the hospital for further evaluation and treated four others at the scene.

Investigators, police say, identified a vehicle that was of interest and then used their surveillance cameras to track down the vehicle. A suspect was then arrested around 5 p.m.

Police said the chemical agent may have been bear spray, and while police say it was intentionally thrown, a motive has not been released yet. 

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