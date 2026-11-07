Bay Area voters elect Wahab for a full term in Congressional District 14, CBS News projects

Bay Area voters have elected Rep. Aisha Wahab to serve a full term in California's 14th Congressional District, CBS News projects.

Wahab currently represents the district in Congress after winning a special election to carry out the remainder of former Rep. Eric Swalwell's term. Swalwell resigned in April after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, which he has denied.

In both the special election and 2026 midterms, Wahab and BART Board Director Melissa Hernandez were running for the seat.

Wahab has said she will work on issues such as cracking down on junk fees, combating price gouging and expanding the renter's tax credit — issues she focused on in the state Senate. She has said she also wants to protect seniors on fixed incomes and take on corporate monopolies.

Wahab previously served on the Hayward City Council and the state Senate.