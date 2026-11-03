San Francisco Bay Area and California midterm election results show live vote count for key 2026 races

California voters are deciding on a host of key contests in the Nov. 3 midterm election. They will elect a new governor, vote in elections for statewide office and Congress, and decide on 14 ballot propositions.

Voters in the 11th Congressional District will elect a new representative in the high-profile race to succeed former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Here are the top contests, with results updated in real-time.

California statewide offices

California governor

Lieutenant Governor

Attorney General

Secretary of State

Treasurer

Insurance Commissioner

State Superintendent of Public Instruction

State Board of Equalization - District 1

State Board of Equalization - District 2

Controller

California ballot propositions

Proposition 1

Propostion 2

Proposition 3

Proposition 4

Proposition 5

Proposition 37

Proposition 38

Proposition 39

Proposition 40

Proposition 41

Proposition 42

Proposition 43

Proposition 44

Proposition 45

California congressional races

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 1

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 2

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 4

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 8

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 10

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 11

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 12

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 13

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 14

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 15

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 16

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 17

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 18

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 19

Other Bay Area races

Oakland mayor