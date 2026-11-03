San Francisco Bay Area and California midterm election results show live vote count for key 2026 races
California voters are deciding on a host of key contests in the Nov. 3 midterm election. They will elect a new governor, vote in elections for statewide office and Congress, and decide on 14 ballot propositions.
Voters in the 11th Congressional District will elect a new representative in the high-profile race to succeed former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Here are the top contests, with results updated in real-time.
California statewide offices
California governor
Lieutenant Governor
Attorney General
Secretary of State
Treasurer
Insurance Commissioner
State Superintendent of Public Instruction
State Board of Equalization - District 1
State Board of Equalization - District 2
Controller
California ballot propositions
Proposition 1
Propostion 2
Proposition 3
Proposition 4
Proposition 5
Proposition 37
Proposition 38
Proposition 39
Proposition 40
Proposition 41
Proposition 42
Proposition 43
Proposition 44
Proposition 45
California congressional races
U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 1
U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 2
U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 4
U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 8
U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 10
U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 11
U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 12
U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 13
U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 14
U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 15
U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 16
U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 17
U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 18
U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 19
Other Bay Area races