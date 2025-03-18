Watch CBS News
Crime

Aggravated assault victim dies in Turlock

By
Dave Pehling
Website Managing Editor, CBS Bay Area
Dave Pehling is website managing editor for CBS Bay Area. He started his journalism career doing freelance writing about music in the late 1990s, eventually working as a web writer, editor and producer for KTVU.com in 2003. He began his role with CBS Bay Area in 2015.
Read Full Bio
Dave Pehling

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

Police in Turlock are investigating a homicide after a victim was fatally assaulted on Golden Gate Blvd. Tuesday, authorities said.

Police initially posted on social media about the incident at around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, saying that officers were investigating an aggravated assault in the 100 block of South Golden State Blvd. and requesting that the public avoid the area.

Shortly after 3 p.m., Turlock police issued an update saying that the incident had been confirmed as a homicide involving one adult victim. 

Authorities said detectives would remain at the scene of the assault for several more hours. Police said they believed the assault was an isolated incident and that additional information would be provided as it becomes available.

Dave Pehling

Dave Pehling is website managing editor for CBS Bay Area. He started his journalism career doing freelance writing about music in the late 1990s, eventually working as a web writer, editor and producer for KTVU.com in 2003. He began his role with CBS Bay Area in 2015.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.