Aggravated assault victim dies in Turlock

Police in Turlock are investigating a homicide after a victim was fatally assaulted on Golden Gate Blvd. Tuesday, authorities said.

Police initially posted on social media about the incident at around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, saying that officers were investigating an aggravated assault in the 100 block of South Golden State Blvd. and requesting that the public avoid the area.

Shortly after 3 p.m., Turlock police issued an update saying that the incident had been confirmed as a homicide involving one adult victim.

Authorities said detectives would remain at the scene of the assault for several more hours. Police said they believed the assault was an isolated incident and that additional information would be provided as it becomes available.